18 years after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, this dysfunctional spy duo is coming to Amazon in 2024

Prime Video is launching its new series in just a few weeks, which is a reboot of a successful 2005 film.

Prime Video is preparing for this Release Mr. & Mrs. series. Blacksmitha modern adaptation of 2005 film of the same name, When The iconic couple of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has given way to new facesThe series promises to be scholarly A blend of espionage, action and romance,

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as detective couple

There The series, created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, offering a fresh take on the original film’s concept. In this version, Two Lonely Strangers starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, is recruited by a mysterious agency to live the life of a spy. The plot takes an unexpected turn when they arrange an arranged marriage and provide New identity as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith, The series will have eight episodes Available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting February 2, 2024,

A new tone for the series compared to the film

There is no dearth of talent in the casting of the series To replace the iconic Brangelina. We will rely exclusively on the presence of Donald Glover, Maya Erskine, Paul Dano, John Turturro, and Michaela Coel, The series makes a promise You are different In comparison to the original film, as Glover explains:

People don’t know which series this will be. People have a certain idea of ​​what it might be, but the tone will be very different.

Maya Erskine added a touch of humor by saying that yes, yes, despite appearances, She and Donald Glover are just like Brad and Angelina ,

I think the show is just like the movie and we’re just like Brad and Angelina.

If we have to talk about differences, in this series we complete missions together, but we have to take breaks as a married couple. So it becomes a real connection with the detective series genre in the background.

See you in less than two weeks on Prime Video

Prime Video teases fans with trailers Chemistry between Glover and Erskine highlighted, The series promises Lots of action, lots of humor and of course romance Between two Smiths. The official trailer, found at the top of the page, offers a more detailed description of the plot and the challenges the couple faces. The series promises to be one Modern retelling of the 2005 film offers a dynamic blend of strong emotions and intimacy Within a couple like no other. Fans of the original and new audiences will be able to Watch the series in its entirety on February 2 exclusively on Prime Video,

Mr. Mrs. Smith will arrive on Prime Video in February.