Australian Open 2024 | Aryna Sabalenka discovered: Semi-finalist ‘stole’ tournament towels

This Monday night, Arina Sabalenka She defeated Barbora Krejcikova 6–2, 6–3; Thus, he reached the semi-finals of the 2024 Australian Open. However, in the post-match interview, he experienced an awkward moment: he was revealed to have ‘stole’ the tournament towels.

Sablaneka, towel thief

After his spectacular win, the Belarusian gave a classic on-court interview and got busted. He jokingly told them, "Every game you take a few towels, you have to provide one for yourself." Of course, Aryana took it the same way and handed over one of the towels kept in her bag, smiling and facing the public's reaction.







Sabalenka as Serena Williams

Arina Sabalenka is in the semi-finals australian open 2024 And she is the first woman to reach that event without leaving a set since Serena Williams achieved the feat in the 2017 edition.

The Belarusian defeated Seidel 6–0 and 6–1 in her first match on 14 January; Three days later, she defeated Fruvirtova 6–3, 6–2; On the 18th he defeated Tsurenko in a surprise double 6–0. In the fourth round she defeated Anisimova 6-3 and 6-2, while this Monday she defeated Krejcikova 6-2 and 6-3.

Serena had an amazing journey in 2017. She made her debut with a 6–4 and 6–3 win over Bencic; She then defeated Safarova 6–3 and 6–4 and then defeated Gibbs 6–1 and 6–3. In the fourth round, she defeated Strukova 7–5, 6–4, and in the quarterfinals, she defeated Konta 6–2, 6–3. Her journey continued in royal style, with a 6–2 and 6–1 double win against Mirjana Lucic-Baroni in the semi-finals and a 6–4 win over her sister Venus in the final.