2 Florida areas that made the list of best for buying a home

Considering the above, the company CreditNews Research found that there are some Major metropolitan areas in the United States that are still attractive to first-time buyers Because they have a good level of mortgage affordability, access to a variety of homes and negotiating power, they can represent a great option for making a first investment in a property.
Specifically regarding Florida, there are two areas that were eligible Among the best metropolitan areas to buy a first-time home:
It was ranked fifth in the global list and ranked as follows among the 50 regions analyzed in detail:
28 on the Mortgage Affordability Index.
Market accessible 4.
In bargaining power 32.
1 in job growth rank.
In habitual level 1.
- Miami – Fort Lauderdale – West Palm Beach
The region was ranked 7th on the list with the following ratings:
Ranked 33rd in mortgage affordability.
Within market reach 9.
In bargaining power 5.
In economic development 5.
16 in habitual level.
Other areas of the United States that are ideal for first-time home buyers
According to the models taken into account by CreditNews Research, there are others Metropolitan areas that are ideal for first-time home buyers. These are the top 10 places:
- pittsburgh
- Austin-Round Rock
- San Antonio-New Braunfels
- birmingham-hoover
- jacksonville
- New Orleans-Metairie
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- cleveland-elyria
- RALEIGH