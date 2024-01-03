2024 Grammy Awards, a very feminine version of a historically male award

“Can we just take a moment to enjoy the fact that women dominated music this year? , These words, from South African comedian Trevor Noah, at the age of 66I The edition of the Grammy Awards set the tone for this evening, held on Sunday February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. There were nine of them to lift the golden statue. In this 2024 vintage, we find the singer Miley Cyrus with her title Flowers, voted Recording of the Year, with artist Billie Eilish winning Song of the Year. What am I made for? (from the movie barbie), in collaboration with Finneas O’Connell. But above all it was Taylor Swift who made her mark at this edition of the Grammy Awards by winning the Album of the Year title for the fourth time in her career. midnightS, which is a historical performance.

This celebration of the American music industry, started in 1959, has long glorified male performance. In the ranking of artists with the most titles, including all categories, there are seventeen men or male groups in the first twenty places. However, from 2023 onwards, it is Beyoncé, with her 32 Grammy Awards, who tops this ranking.

According to a study by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, a University of Southern California think tank, only 13.9% of nominees in major Grammy categories between 2012 and 2022 were women. But in previous decades the situation was even more unbalanced. In the first thirty years of the Grammys, there were only three female solo winners in the Album of the Year category. For the other main categories, the trend is similar, except for the Best New Artist category, where women were previously in the majority.