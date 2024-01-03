Match Summary: Santos vs Tigres (0-3). Target

UANL Tigers they bowed Easy access to Club Santos Laguna (0-3), in the match corresponding to day 6 Of the Clausura 2024 tournament. juan bruneta Ended by ‘to vaccinate‘ For this former team with a double, while Nico Ibanez scored the last 11 steps to goal.

so only two minutes had to pass So that the cats get ahead on the scoreboard. However, it was perfect juan bruneta Who fulfilled the former law Against the Warriors on two occasions. The first of these was to press for the departure of his compatriot Santiago Núñez.

Brunetta’s Domain

While the central defender aimed to burst the ball, Brunetta managed Exercise Sufficient Pressure so that the round shape tossed it and then walked away moved towards target Mexican goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.

At the 20th minute, Juan Bruneta reappeared To sign a double against Santos Laguna. Mexican winger Diego Lainez became the main member to command the counter-attack and assist the Argentinian midfielder, who achieved the breakthrough. Tigres defeated 0-2,

lanez again

Later, at minute 70, diego lanez appeared once again impose a fine In support of your team. Alan Cervantes tried to block the winger’s attack, however, he came into contact with the cat. moments later, Nico Ibanez scored 0-3 From 11 steps.