4 figures of Club America with important offers from Europe

After becoming champion in apertura tournament 2023 Vs tigersmany players of America Club He is the object of desire of many teams in this transfer market, so andre jardin may lose important pieces for closing tournament 2024,

During an interview with Claro Sports on W Radio, the group’s sports president Eagles, santiago bañosacknowledged that there had been significant proposals for several of its elements last week.

“It happens very often, this is the third time I am champion with America… and at the end of the tournament to become champion three times, there are a huge number of offers for players from clubs. Unfortunately, the offers for this week Some players have started coming in,” he concluded.

Santiago Baños confessed that he has offers for several players.

“We don’t want them to leave, but we also have to listen to the human side of the player and the sporting life. If someone wants to go play in Europe, negotiations are started and when an agreement is reached it’s done.” It suits the institution and it suits the player, because obviously decisions have to be made as we did with Mateus Uribe, with (Agustín) Marchesin, with (Diego) Láinez, with Edson Álvarez; You can’t even say, ‘Hey, don’t do it.’ Just go with the offer that comes and I’ll hook you up to a post,” he adds.

Santiago Baños did not reveal the names, but according to the above site, one of them is alvaro fidalgoWho had announced a few months ago that he would leave Mexico’s biggest nest egg until he became champion.

During an interview ‘Maguito’ commented, “I have never thought of leaving without becoming champion… There is still a long way to go, to become an icon, to lift trophies, the club is a very demanding That’s the team.”

Which other players could leave Club America?

Apart from Alvaro Fidalgo, there is also such discussion brian rodriguez, Julian Quinones And sebastian caceres, they can leave Club America. The last of them could also receive an important offer from Serie A, because according to Italian media, Napoli is analyzing sending an offer of around 10 million dollars.

Sebastian Caceres is of interest to Napoli.

When will Club America play in the 2024 Clausura tournament?

Amidst so many rumors, Club America is preparing for its match against white chickens of queretaroWill be played on the court on Saturday, January 20, as part of Date 2 of the 2024 Clausura tournament Aztec Stadium7:05 pm central time MexicoWhich will be broadcast by TUDN signal.

It is noteworthy that Andre Jardin’s disciples started their title defense on the right foot after winning against the visiting team. Tijuana Xoloswith the duplicity of salvador reyesWhere our Aguilas took the field with 11 Mexican football players.