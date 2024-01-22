42% drop in the price of these Sony headphones with noise cancellation and 20 hours battery life

The best part is that you can choose from four colors available at the same offer price.

These small headphones from Sony are splash and sweat resistant, and also provide crystal clear sound.

Are you looking for good cheap wireless headphones? Sony has it A very complete catalog Models that may interest you. One of them, the Sony WF-C700N, is on sale today on Amazon for 75 euros in any of its four colors (white, lavender, mint and black). Thus its price drops from 129.99 euros Officers 42% especially.

The price of these headphones on MediaMarkt is 89.99 euros. They are earbud headphones that are made to be used in any field or activity, From studying in the library to training in the gym., Its large battery and high-level noise cancellation make these headphones from Sony This is something to keep in mind if you want to save. Something very good is coming.

Get good Sony headphones at historic price

The Sony WF-C700N headphones are wireless earbuds that offer Good sound quality and effective active noise cancellation, These are designed to be comfortable, light and comfortable waterproofAnd they connect easily to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth 5.2.

One special feature of these Sony headphones is their battery. they have a Autonomy that can reach 20 hours or 15 hours with noise cancellation activated, Its small case can help us recharge them in less time, capable of recharging 1 additional hour in just 10 minutes.

This is Sony WF-C700N Compatible with DSEE technology, which allows them to deliver richer, more detailed sound than other wireless headphones. DSEE can be configured on your smartphone Sony Mobile Application | connect headphones While the app is connected to your headphones via Bluetooth.

sony headphones have one button type design, which fits comfortably in the ear canal and holds the ear firmly. Are Very lightweight, they weigh only 4.6 grams Each, and in a variety of colors, has a matte finish. The charging box is also compact and lightweight, weighing 31 grams And it has an oval shape with a USB-C port.

On a functionality level, these Sony WF-C700N have a Gesture control on external surface, which allows you to activate or deactivate noise cancellation, ambient sound mode or the voice assistant with a single touch. However, Can’t adjust volume or change songs With gestures, rather this must be done from the connected device.

This is a very attractive option for those looking for wireless headphones Noise Cancellation at an Affordable Price, because other similar models usually cost more than 100 euros. if you wish Explore other options For the Sony WF-C700N, I suggest you take a look at these models: Sennheiser CX True Wireless for 79.90 euros, Jabra Elite 3 for 59.90 euros or Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for 84.99 euros.

