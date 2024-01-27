5 authentic perfumes you can buy at Walmart for less than a thousand pesos

If you are one of those people who always like delicious smell And thus leaving behind unforgettable memories in the people you hang out with, but, your wallet gets a little sore from everything you buy. ChristmasNew Year and everything that you unexpectedly achieved is no longer a problem.

And that’s it, wal-mart This is the solution to the problem of those who want to buy original perfumes at low prices, yes, as you read, this famous department store has a wide variety of fragrance brands and surely your favorite is one of them.

keep reading:

Where to buy cheap perfume? This store offers you the best perfumes and they are in CDMX

Save 10 thousand pesos and smell like Belinda, Zara has Baccarat Rouge 540 perfume duplicate

Smell delicious and take advantage of the offer

Photo: Freepik

5 real perfumes that cost less than a thousand pesos

As we have already mentioned, the famous department store wal-martalways surprises with great offers and also has a surprise for lovers of perfumes and lotions, so on this occasion we will share with you 5 perfume Which you can find and buy for even less than this one thousand mexican pesos,

You can find a wide variety of both types of perfumes at Walmart Woman Like gentle and the brand of your choice, however, on this occasion we will tell you 4 perfumes for women And one for the man Those that are less than a thousand pesos, however, they are not the only ones, because if you search with dedication you will surely find your favorite.

ariana grande as sweet as candy

Its original price in Liverpool is 1,900 pesos, while at Walmart you will get it for only 749 pesos.

Be Delicious – DKNY

Its original price in Liverpool is up to 2,300 pesos, while at Walmart you will get it for only 999 pesos.

Eros Pour-Versace

Its original price in Liverpool is 2,750, while at Walmart you will get it for only 989 pesos.

Bright Crystal Absolu- Versace

Its original price in Liverpool is 3,050, while at Walmart you will get it for only 969 pesos.

Burberry London- Burberry (Men)

Its original price in Liverpool is 1,2780 pesos, while at Walmart you will get it for only 960 pesos.

It is important to mention that the prices shown in the images are related to the online sale list, so if you search for them physically, the prices may of course differ.