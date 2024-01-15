5 physical exercises that most people hate and why they should be done

Although many people hate squats, it is one of the best exercises you can do to increase your core and lower body strength. (Melissa Shriek/The New York Times)

some exercise They are easy, others are difficult but manageable. However, there are always some that we really hate. Some are so blasphemous that they have their own promotional products with phrases like “Burpees also hate you.”

If you’re not the type of person who believes in the phrase “no pain, no gain,” is it okay to skip this Burpees Or any other least favorite trick of yours?

”There are steps some people will never want to do, and that’s okay. But most people underestimate themselves when it comes to staying fit,” he said. ashantis jonesmental health counselors and personal trainer In chicago,Try Something Hard and Realize You Can Do ItHe added jonesA confidence booster with benefits beyond the gym.

In a 2022 study, scientists found that adults classified as unhappy showed greater life satisfaction after trying activities (often physical) outside their comfort zone. “Nobody likes to do things that don’t yield good results,” he said. Crystal Fasano, personal trainer And pilates instructor In brooklyn, But “change happens when we feel a little uncomfortable,” he explained. The secret: Every exercise can be modified, and any version of the exercise counts.

Below, we review some of these The Most Valuable and Underappreciated ExercisesAnd how to make them a little more attractive, according to some experts.

Planks require effort, but it is an exercise that is difficult to replace for strengthening the trunk (illustrative image infobay)

”All my customers hate Iron“, Said jones, This may be because they have not learned how to do them correctly or because they are attempting a version that is too advanced. unfortunately Iron They are one of the most effective methods strengthen torsowho is in favor of Post, balance and general stability. If you leave them, it’s bad for you.

How to adjust: classic iron This involves keeping the body horizontal, in a straight line, with the hands or forearms and toes resting on the ground. But this is not the only way to do this.“You can exercise forearms and knees, or hands and knees.”Said jones, That said, you can also rest your hands on a sturdy chair or table or even a wall: Elevating your upper body takes some of the weight off the plank, making it easier to work with.

Jumping rope is good for bones, which need regular exercise to stay stable (Kristin Close/dpa)

whether they are jumping jacks one of two jump squatsMany people hate jumping exercises, Fasano said. “Many people land too hard after jumping and don’t know how to reduce the impact on their joints when they jump,” he said.

“This is a missed opportunity,” he said. maillard howell, personal trainer In brooklyn and co-owner of Dean CrossFit. “Jumping improves balance and coordination. “It helps train quick reactions if we slip,” he said.

how to adjust: There are certain circumstances – injuries, recent surgery, joint instability – that can make jumping a bad idea. And if you have some type of pelvic floor dysfunction, especially stress incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse, it’s best to see a doctor first. physiotherapist And start slow.

But it’s hard to find a more versatile movement than this: beyond balance and coordination, Jumping increases heart rate And also strengthens the pelvic floor. And learning to land softly can help a lot.

He said, when you land, keep your knees slightly bent and try to let your toes and soles touch the ground first instead of landing with flat feet. Fasano, Also, start slowly and break up the movement. You can start by climbing onto boxes before jumping onto a smaller box and then onto a larger box. Or, in the case of jumping jacks, start with scissor steps, then move into a jumping stance with your feet a few inches apart, before doing a wide jump.

In a 2022 study, scientists found that adults classified as unhappy showed greater life satisfaction after trying activities (often physical) outside their comfort zone (illustrative image Infobae)

To howl He likes to watch how people move around him, whether it’s at the gym or on the subway. In some gyms (not his), “nobody sits down,” he said. Then, in the metro, you see when other passengers need to hold on to the pole to get up from the seat. He said that these two things are interconnected.

squat For anyone who wants to get on and off independently (whether from a subway seat or a toilet), this is a basic movement pattern, Howell said. This doesn’t mean you have to like them, but there are ways to make them more tolerable.

How to adjust: Start with something simple. “Sit on a bench and then get up. “Do this several times,” he said. howl, When you’re ready, try sitting on a bench and placing most of the weight on one leg, then the other for a few repetitions. Work your way up to sit-down squats and when you feel good, increase the weight, he adds. That said, our ankles need to be able to bend deeply in order to bend our knees and hips. Jill Koshak-Johnson, personal trainer Of new Jersey,

If your ankle mobility is limited, some exercises and standing with your heels on a wedge (available at most gyms) may help.

It is important to learn to adjust movements to maximize gains and minimize resistance (illustrative image infobay)

a fear of dead weight He said, it is more due to fear than hatred Koshak-Johnson: “People believe that deadlifts are bad for your back or that they can aggravate existing back injuries.” And yes, if you try to do this on your first visit to the gym dead weight, which involves bending at your hips to lift the weight, with a heavily loaded bar, your back may rebel. But deadlifting done correctly is one of the best ways to strengthen your hamstrings and glutes, which “can help take the load off your back,” he said. Koshak-Johnson,

how to adjust: Rebellion dead weight They may be more comfortable if you can address limitations in hip mobility, as well as pelvic floor stiffness or tightness, he said. Koshak-Johnson,

Prepare for your deadlift session with some exercises to activate your internal hip rotators and adductors. Also, if necessary, try hip hinge on your knees and then hinge while standing. Then gradually increase the weight, using a pair of light dumbbells to get used to it and ask coach Or an expert friend to keep track of your daily routine.

Everyone can find a version of burpee that suits their physical capabilities (illustrative image infobay)

no list of hate exercise I would be incomplete without her burpee, was invented as a fitness test in the 1930s by a physiologist named Royal Burpeewas later adopted by Army And this marine And still popular in the gym crossfit and other athletic venues. Many of Jones’ clients believe they can’t do it because they don’t have a CrossFit physique.

But many people can make some version, he said. “The shape or size of your body, a larger body versus someone living in a smaller body, it doesn’t make a difference to the person.” burpee, till burpee “They don’t care,” he said.

How to adjust: In short, burpee It involves moving from a standing position to a horizontal position on the floor and then get back up,

A burpee Advanced may include fast squats, jumping IronDo push-ups, jump forward into squats and return to standing position.But you can adjust any part that you find too uncomfortable, he said jones,

you can go back Iron, skip push-ups, step forward one foot at a time or stand up without jumping. “It doesn’t even have to be fast, it can be slow,” he said. None of those hard elements are required for a burpee to become a burpee.Anna Maltby Is personal trainer and freelance health writer, based in brooklyn,

©The New York Times 2024