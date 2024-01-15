$563 million to be played in Mega Millions draw on Tuesday

The Mega Millions draw is becoming more and more attractive, above all because of the prizes at stake. Next Tuesday, February 27, $563 million will be drawn in the lottery. The trophy would be worth $265.4 million in cash.



The aforementioned economic trophy skyrocketed after no players emerged winners at last Friday’s awards in the United States. The current jackpot is the eighth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Next Tuesday at 11 pm, we will know whether some lucky person becomes a millionaire in just one game.

If someone wins the jackpot they have the option to choose between collecting annual payments for 29 years or receiving cash in one fell swoop. Of course, to win these millions you have to match five numbers and the golden ball.

friday winning numbers

Total deposits last Friday stood at $525 million. Then, the lucky numbers were 4, 6, 40, 41, 60 and an additional 11. Neither player was entitled to the jackpot. However, 1,027,544 winning tickets were counted across all other tiers.

He explained this topic in detail in his Web The Mega Millions lottery itself. “Across the country, 22 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Seven of them cost $50,000 USD because they include the optional Megaplier (available with an additional purchase of $1.00 USD in most states). The other 15 winning tickets in the third category take home the standard $10,000 USD each.”

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was last December 8. Two lucky tickets worth $394 million were sold at a Chevron gas station in Encino, California.



