7 Actors Who Ruined a Superhero Franchise

Many superhero films have faced development problems. This is quite a normal thing in Hollywood, that’s how it works. Sometimes superhero franchises become tainted by the behavior (intentionally or not) of their actors. In fact, sometimes, some of them have demands or behavior that jeopardize the films in which they appear. For example, such is the case with these 7 actors whose behavior compromised superhero movies.

7) Amber Heard In aquaman 2

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp When his trial took place he remained on the front pages of newspapers for several weeks. it was One of the most publicized trials ever, Faced with this bad publicity, Warner Bros. decided separating from johnny deppwho was originally supposed to return to Grindelwald fantastic beast 3replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, However, Warner has decided Amber Heard as Mira Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, A bias that shocked some fans, and which was not fully acknowledged by the production. In fact, Amber Heard’s appearance was kept to a minimum, The actress has very few dialogues and is barely seen in the film. a strange decision that led James Wan will rework the script of his film.

6) Brandon Lee on Crow

At this point, it’s really nobody’s fault brandon lee, In fact, son of bruce lee was chosen to be the face of Crow at the movie theater. on camera alex proyas, he delivers a solid performance and brings a new superhero to life on screen. A dark, shadowy, and ultra-violent vigilante. Unfortunately, the franchise was killed in the bud Brandon Lee died during the end of filming, In fact, the actor took a real bullet in a scene in the film, killing any possibility of making a sequel.

5) Jim Carry In kick ass 2

After the success of the first film, Lionsgate decided to make a sequel. kick ass, However, Matthew Vaughn has left to direct, replaced by Jeff Wadlow, for the occasion Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloe Grace Moretz are back, this time supported jim carrey, Unfortunately for production, Jim Carrey refused to promote kick ass 2, In fact, the film was released around the same time as the Sandy Hook tragedy, a violent massacre at an elementary school. To fight against gun violence, the actor refuses to campaign kick ass 2. An honorable decision but one that reduced the film’s chances of success at the box office.

4) Ezra Miller in DCEU

Ezra Miller quickly became a very problematic actor. While he plays Flash since his cameo batman v superman, the actor became increasingly mentally deranged and dangerous. Ezra Miller really freezes Allegations of harassment, touching, forcible confinement, assault and theft, Warner Bros. preferred to turn a blind eye to his actor’s questionable actions rather than replace him with another actor. Then Ezra Miller came back Justice League then in shine Without taking any decision regarding the studio His irresponsible and inexcusable actions, And obviously, an actor like Ezra Miller is bad publicity for a movie.

3) Edward Norton Inn the incredible Hulk

casting ofEdward Norton Marvel Studios and Universal won in the form of the Hulk. later actor Heavily involved in the creative development of the film, If the incredible Hulk It’s very dark, thanks to Norton. The actor insisted that the feature film take a mature and darker approach, which did not please the studio. The latter attempted to bring a lighter, more commercial, more mainstream tone to the Marvel feature film, especially during its post-production. A decision that infuriated the actor and that pushed Edward Norton had to step down from the role after only one film. actor too refused to promote the incredible Hulk,

2) Jonathan Majors in the MCU

presented in series bottle gourd, and back in Ant-Man and the Wasp: QuantumaniaKang was considered the winner MCU’s new big spoiler, Unfortunately for Marvel Studios, jonathan majorsWho had played the character of Kang till then, was recently Indicted by the US Justice for assault, battery and injury, So Marvel Studios decided to fire the actor after the court decision. A decision that complicates the development of the MCU, as the firm will have to either find a new actor to replace Jonathan Majors, or find another character to replace Kang.

1) Dwayne Johnson in black adam

Dwayne Johnson Completely changed the plans for the DCEU. In the beginning, black adam Its purpose was only to introduce the character. After this, Black Adam had to come back Shazam: Wrath of the Gods To face Billy Batson. But Dwayne Johnson decided otherwise, He gave priority to his character’s face Superman. So they changed their plans by bringing them back to DC Henry Cavill in the post-credits scene black adam, A decision that forced DC Studios to change the script Shazam 2. Dwayne Johnson did what he wanted, Refusing to tour with Zachary Levi, But since then karma has caught up with him James Gunn and Peter Safran Ended the DCEU, and with it, Black Adam by Dwayne Johnson.