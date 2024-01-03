Viral campaign of this team

Fans dream, because they would like to see the Colombian end his career where he turns professional.

James Rodriguez is once again in the news in the world of football. And, unfortunately, his name resonates in different corners of the continent because of another team change, not because of his football moment or his impact on a team. The Colombian midfielder has decided to terminate his contract with Brazil’s Sao Paulo FC, and there is already speculation about his new club where he will continue his career, good and bad; And he is not able to perform consistently due to injuries and changes in the team. This Thursday, James Rodríguez was a trend on Argentine social networks, as fans of one of the traditional Argentine football teams launched a viral campaign, as they dreamed of seeing the ’10’ of the Colombian national team back in that league In which he got his start. Livelihood.

Although James made his debut in Colombian football playing for Envigado FC, it was in Argentina where he became known around the world and broke into European football alongside the Colombian senior national team.

James was at Banfield between 2008 and 2010, where he became Argentine football champion and even played in the Copa Libertadores.

Thus, ‘Taladro’ fans created the issue “#JamesABanfield” for the return of James Rodríguez, so that he can take the last steps of his career in the team where he matured.

However, MLS appears to be the most favorable destination for James, as he has already been linked to a few teams in the United States.

