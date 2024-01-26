8 useful Apple Watch apps to stay fit and take care of your health in watchOS 10

We recommend a great selection of Apple Watch apps to download on watchOS 10

Apple Watch takes care of your health in a thousand different ways

We recently shared a great compilation of exclusive apps for iPhone designed specifically to take advantage of the full potential of iOS 17. The last time we recommended a list of apps for the Apple Watch, there was a list of apps to take advantage of the new features. watchOS 10. Now we return to loading with the selection health apps For Apple Watch.

Typically, consumers who choose to purchase an Apple Watch usually do so for its excellent health benefits. And in the world of marketing nothing could be more powerful than a device capable of saving lives like the Apple Watch. So let’s see which apps make the most of the potential of Apple’s smartwatch.

these are The best apps to take care of your health with Apple Watch The latest version of the smartwatch operating system, watchOS 10.3, is available in the App Store.

Health Apps for Apple Watch

Download these apps to stay fit and take care of your health with Apple Watch. We have added to the list Training Apps, Calorie Monitoring Apps, Relaxation Apps, Mental Health Apps and many more.

Nike Run Club

Nike Run Club allows you to track all your data when you exercise by running. Apps for the Apple Watch include motivational training sessions, health tips, distance traveled in real time, maps along your route, statistics on your progress, and more.

Strava

This running app is one of the most popular in the watchOS 10 App Store and will allow you to track stats like distance, speed, pace, altitude, heart rate, and calories burned. You can also use Strava for swimming, surfing, yoga, cycling, climbing, and other sports.

Calm

Calm is one of the best meditation apps for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. In fact, it is also available on Apple TV with impressive images as a screensaver for your television. Ideal for 10 minutes of mental peace with narrated stories, relaxing music and expert guides conscious, Free yourself from that worry and be more happy with peace.

lifesome

Are you on a diet? Are you already preparing for summer with bikini surgery? Lifesum is your app. An app for watchOS 10 that gives you great nutrition tips, calorie tracking, healthy food recipes, progress data, and more.

gymaholic

Gymaholic is the perfect Apple Watch app for this gymbros, It’s like a little personal trainer that will help you plan your training with over 800 exercises, data logs, history and personalized plans.

ECG

This Apple application will allow you to perform an electrocardiogram directly from your wrist. An app is able to monitor your heart rate thanks to the electrical sensors implemented in the Apple Watch. An application that saves lives.

cardiogram

Cardiogram is a heart monitoring app that helps you detect serious health conditions and gives you data on how your heart reacts to certain types of food, exercise, and more.

round health

Round Health is an application specifically designed to remind you to take all your medicines and vitamins. It has a history that helps you know which medications you have taken on which day and includes a list of your medications and a schedule with reminders.

That’s all for the best health apps for Apple Watch. Learn to take care of yourself and stay in shape by doing your favorite exercises and using Apple Watch as your personal trainer.