96 Cuban doctors arrive “to help public health”

Cuban medical mission arrived Palmerola Airport in Comayagua, and he welcomed till health minister , carla paredes Minister of Strategic Planning, ricardo salgado and Director of Inzupem, Friendly Jesus Hernandez ,

After more than a year awaiting their imminent arrival, a total of 96 Cuban doctors arrived this Tuesday morning – February 27. national territory ,

Cuban doctors will be sent to Teguz and San Pedro Sula centers, according to CMH

Earlier it was announced that 89 doctors would arrive, however, the number of the brigade increased.

The Health Minister said that 96 Cuban experts and four administrators have come to the country.

“Finally they are in Honduras, behind us you will see 96 Cuban experts entering They will help the country’s public health system“, Paredes said.

He said that “except the hospital, everyone will go to the interior of the country Mario Caterino Rivas and Teaching Hospital,

“We thank the brigade, it is temporary. As we have always said, our union has no reason to fear, on the contrary, practically half of the doctors in this country were trained in Cuba,” the official said. Is.”

He also informed that these experts will help in reducing the surgical backlog in the health system.

“The anesthesiologist, the surgeon come, and the team comes so that cardiac assessment Remember they are one of our biggest problems,” he said.

Similarly, he mentioned that “there will be a surgical team that will be outpatient, they will be in a hospital, they will pay surgical dues and they will go to other hospitals for help because if we leave them permanent it will be the only one that can The department will benefit.”