A biomedical doctor explains how to speed up your metabolism and lose weight without stopping to eat (and in a healthy way).

Flexibility and strength are determining aspects of our health. Just as we play sports to exercise our muscles and stretch to improve joint mobility, our metabolism is another element we should work on. Make sure everything works properly Inside. And by improving it, we get many benefits, from better sleep to faster weight loss.

As biomedicine says, Dr. Laura Lacuna: “The metabolism is flexible when it is able to use both carbohydrates and fats as fuel.” Achieving this is very important and not complicated if you know how to do it, and today we will tell you everything so that you too can enjoy a much healthier body.

What is metabolism and how does it work?

Metabolism is what we call the set of physical and chemical processes that occur in our body and it convert food into energyBeing able to perform all the necessary functions and survive, from breathing to thinking or regulating your body temperature.

When we eat, the digestive system is at work absorbing and breaking down essential substances into amino acids, fats and simple sugars, and thus is able to convert food into energy.

Once the decomposition is complete, the blood is the one that absorbs the compounds and carries them to the cells: “After entering the cells, other enzymes accelerate or regulate the chemical reactions responsible for assimilating them. During these processes, energy is released from amino acids, Fatty acids and sugars may be released for body use or storage In body tissues, especially in the liver, muscles and body fat,” explains Dr. Lacuna.

What does flexible metabolism mean and why is it important?

But if metabolism is a series of fundamental processes for our body work like a clockIt is even more important to understand that we need to transform this system into a fully oiled ‘super machine’ capable of taking advantage of both carbohydrates and fats equally.

“A flexible metabolism It would be like a bicycle with gears, allowing us to easily adapt our speed according to the difficulties of the route: if we are going down or up, if we have to overtake… On the other hand, a lower metabolism Flexibility is like a bicycle without gears, which is more difficult to do depending on the efforts and with which we get tired much more” explains Lacuna with this visual example.

Having a flexible metabolism will help you Be less hungry without losing muscleBecause your body is able to burn excess processes, preventing them from accumulating and turning into fat, it is also you will lose weight, In addition, it increases performance when practicing sports, so a flexible metabolism also helps burn more fat And improve your physical condition.

How to have a flexible metabolism and lose weight?

There are a few changes we can make in our daily lives to achieve this healthy change, and Laura Lacuna recommends starting with these three: