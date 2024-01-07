The Japanese brand that wants to be reborn with a cell phone with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Samsung | Manzana

Sony has recently launched a new phone aimed at competing with Samsung’s latest Galaxy and iPhone 15. Know its features and price.

Know more about this new cell phone which has some cool features. , Photo: Sony.

Sony recently launched a phone that aims to compete directly Samsung and Apple, Here we will provide you details about this device that offers premium features and stands as a perfect competitor to the most powerful devices. Furthermore, it is positioned as one of the most powerful that you will see in 2024.

Japanese company launches cell phone Sony Xperia Pro-i Which has gained popularity around the world because it allows you to capture photos in RAW format and record cinema-quality videos. In addition, its design is a combination of resistance and class, where its matte finish and metal frame can be highlighted.

Sony Xperia Pro-i Cell Phone

One of the main features of this cellphone of the company is Sony It features a 6.5-inch screen with 4K HDR 3840×1644 OLED technology that provides users with a high-quality multimedia experience. Similarly, its 120Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio allows you to play content with optimal performance.

Its hardware wants to surpass other cell phones such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max because it has 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, supported by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, which is capable of holding a large number of applications regardless of its weight. Allows.

Sony Xperia Pro-i is the new Japanese phone that surprises thousands of people. Photo: PetaPixel

In the camera system, it has three cameras with a custom RX100 VII sensor for Pro-I and high-quality lenses. Its ZEISS technology, 3DiTof sensor with 16mm and 50mm lenses, 4K resolution with 120fps, 24, 25, 30 and 60fps options are perfect for content creators.

