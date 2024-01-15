A course to help veterinarians design strategies for their professional development and personal well-being

The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) and Hills Pet Nutrition have created a certificate Professional Development and Personal Wellbeing Helping vets to create a professional development roadmap and develop strategies to safeguard their well-being in sometimes challenging times.

It is available free to members of WSAVA member associations due to the support of Hills Pet Nutrition.

Materials for the WSAVA Certificate in Professional Development and Personal Wellness Veterinary professional development will be delivered through video lectures from experts, supported by case studies, a downloadable workbook, space for reflection and links to more resources. As they progress through the modules, students will explore different ways to learn new skills, form new habits, and track their progress tied to personal goals. Commitment to the course will be assessed through a questionnaire at the end of each module.

The content is designed Be accessible to people with neurodiversity And is supported by the principles of well-being and self-care set out in the WSAVA Global Guidelines on Professional Wellness.

You can register for the certificate at this link.