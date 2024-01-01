A milestone in PC technology: Microsoft adds AI key

AI Assistant is the first keyboard revolution in 30 years.

Microsoft announced that copilot key on the keyboard windowsA button that would aim to activate its assistant with artificial intelligence so that users have a more direct relationship with it and can request content more quickly.

This addition represents the first significant change to Windows keyboard design in nearly three decades, a clear example of the company’s commitment to the integration of AI into consumer products, as it recently launched Mobile Assistant, an application for iOS and Android Is. equipment.

The official announcement was made by Microsoft’s Executive Vice President and Director of Consumer Marketing Youssef Mehdi, who assured that the key will be present in new models of desktop and laptop computers that are partners of the company.

The button will provide direct access to the CoPilot experience, an AI-powered system that integrates windows 11 And it looks like a chatbot, similar to ChatGPT, capable of answering questions and taking actions within the operating system.

The chatbot will have direct access from the keyboard. (Microsoft)

This addition will replace the Menu key (also known as the Application key), which was introduced along with the Windows button decades ago. It will be located next to Right Alt key On most keyboards, though, its location will vary by manufacturer and different markets.

The initial release date is set for this January, coinciding with the introduction of new Windows 11 PCs by Microsoft hardware partners.

The company plans to deploy AI more widely in operating systems, and Copilot Key is the first step in this direction, as Mehdi names 2024“The Year of the PC with AI.”

“This New Year, we will begin a significant shift toward a more personalized and intelligent computing future where AI will be seamlessly woven from systems to hardware to Windows. This will not only simplify people’s computing experience but also enhance it,” the manager said.

Microsoft’s strategy for this year includes Integration of artificial intelligence into various areas of software and company services, which the company hopes will be a “renovation” of Windows focused on new AI-based functionalities.

In addition to its feature-focused strategy for desktop, the company is also pushing Edge as an “AI browser.” Bringing most of its consumer products into line with this technological advance, including its search engine bing And they are being integrated into other programs like suites Office, Teams, and Outlook.

2023 ended with the arrival of co-pilot For mobile devices. Before the end of last year, the company had announced the launch of applications for iOS And Androidwhich is free app Store And Google Play Store.

Initially Microsoft called it chatbot bing chatBut it preferred to change the name and separate the service from its search engine, so it launched an independent platform that is linked to the language model. GPT-4 From OpenAI, providing access to the latest content creation technology. Furthermore, it has access to dl-e3 For image creation.

Another relevant aspect is the constant connection to the Internet. This ensures that the copilot has Information updated in real time What’s happening in the world and their reactions are not limited.