A new backstage video of BTS’s Jungkook is released, the idol leaves a message for fans

Recently, BTS’s official YouTube channel “Bangtan TV” released a video of Jungkook’s official performance of “Standing Next to U-Usher Remix” in collaboration with the American star. Usher’s official VEVO also released behind-the-scenes moments of this collaboration.

In the video, Jungkook gives Usher his first solo album. He wrote a message sincerely ” Thanks for joining me brother” On the album. After receiving the gift, Usher expressed his gratitude with a bright smile: “thank you so much. Thank you my friend.” The two also showed extraordinary chemistry while preparing to perform “Standing Next to You”.

Additionally, Jungkook and Usher performed on Usher’s hit song ‘Yes!’ But gained attention by participating in a dance challenge. Jungkook said: “He was one of the artists I loved studying closely and learning from when I was an apprentice, so it was an honor to work together. The atmosphere that came from training was definitely the best.”

He continued: “He is a very good brother and I admire him for his great performance. It was a very pleasant experience.”

At the end of the video Jungkook said: “This is officially my last show. It was great to gain a lot of experience and learn a lot. (I will work hard to be released early) I will come back to show you my good side after I improve my skills and develop more.

Finally, he said: “The forces may feel a little empty after watching this video. Thanks for waiting. I will come back so that you can encourage me again. Thank you so much for being with me, supporting me and always waiting for me. I will finish and come back.”

