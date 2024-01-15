Chinese Foreign Ministry protests South Korea’s invitation to Taiwan for “democracy summit”

Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Lin Jianemphasized that China opposes the invitation given by them South Koreato the officials of taiwan to attend the flame “Democracy Summit”,

During a press conference called this Monday, a journalist asked the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson his opinion regarding the invitation extended by the Korean people to Taiwan.

“There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of the territory of China and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The spokesperson reaffirmed, “Any external power that interferes in China’s internal affairs and approves and supports ‘Taiwan independence’ is doomed to failure.”

He said China urged South Korea to respect the one-China principle and stop “providing a platform for Taiwan independence forces.”

In another order, an imaginary thing was also asked from the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. support for cuba Given the difficulties the Caribbean island is currently facing.

In view of this, the official responded that China would support the Cuban Party and Government. livelihood improvement people” and will continue to provide assistance to Cuba to overcome its current difficulties.

Lin Jian said, “China firmly supports the Cuban Party and government in improving the people’s livelihood and maintaining stability, and firmly opposes external forces interfering in Cuba’s internal affairs.”

Similarly, he also gave this assurance usa has been implemented for a long time Comprehensive blockade policy against Cubawhich has led to a serious situation Difficulties in national development Regarding the life of Cuba and its people: “China calls on the United States to immediately lift its blockade and comprehensive sanctions against Cuba and end all interference.”