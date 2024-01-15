Nvidia to add generative AI to humanoid robots

CEO Jensen Huang stands amid images of robots and gestures to conclude his keynote speech at Nvidia GTC in San Jose, California, on Monday, March 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) (associated Press)

by Max A. Cherney

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18 (Reuters) – Nvidia announced on Monday A hardware and software platform for building human-like robots Which includes generative artificial intelligence functions.

The new platform will include a computer system that will manage robots and AI, as well as a software package that will include GenAI and other tools. to create androidthe company said at its annual developers conference.

The addition of GenAI will allow humanoid robots to perform tasks based on input with a combination of language, video, “human performance,” and past experiences. The genAI component, called Project GR00T, will be added to the company’s existing hardware and software platform for robotics.

,These smarter, faster and better robots will be deployed in the world’s heavy industries“We are working with the entire world’s robot and simulation ecosystem to accelerate development and adoption,” Rav LeBaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation technology, said at a press conference.

The powerful computer behind the GenAI software is called “Jetson Thor” and is based on one of the company’s artificial intelligence chips and other hardware. The company said the computer will give the robot enough computing power to perform complex tasks and interact with people and machines.

The software toolset is called the “Isaac” platform and the new GR00T genAI features are designed to work on “any robot avatar in any environment,” he said. The tools include the ability to train software to make better decisions over time, a process known as reinforcement learning.

Nvidia also said it will release pre-trained robotic models and other software that will improve the robotic arm’s functions and multi-camera sensing capabilities.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney in San Francisco. Editing in Spanish by Marian Giraldo)

