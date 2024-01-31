A potential surprise star in every MLB division by 2024

If the best player in the NL East division will not again be Venezuela’s Ronald Acuña Jr., how about his teammate? Harris, the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year, faded somewhat last year due to Acuña’s historic campaign and a slow start amid the Braves’ plethora of stars. But Harris really took off after that, hitting .335 with a .912 OPS, 16 home runs and 15 steals in his final 100 games and finishing with almost the same numbers he did when he was Rookie of the Year. Were. And his bat isn’t even his No. 1 skill, well that would be his glove. Harris makes game-changing plays, like his catch – to start a double play – that ended Game 2 of the NLDS against the Phillies, one of the best plays of the entire postseason. At 22, he’s already a star, and he could be even bigger in 2024.