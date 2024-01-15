A team of archaeologists found the “field of Armageddon” described in the Bible

Israel’s Netivii National Infrastructure Company accidentally discovered the oldest recorded Roman military settlement in the area known as the “Field of Armageddon”, a site described in the Bible as the center of battle. The end of the apocalypse. In their discovery, archaeologists in charge of the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) indicated the presence of royal army insignia, along with other objects of daily life.

Israel, like many other countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, has a huge amount of history beneath its soil that is slowly being discovered. In such a situation, the Infrastructure Office planned to improve a nearby road and during the excavation, traces of 1800 year old Roman civilization started appearing.

In this area was the Sixth Armored Army, with 5,000 men ready to control one of the most important routes in the Middle East, right around the Tel Megiddo archaeological site, described as one of the oldest human settlements. Has been done 7000 BC

Two roads passed through the camp, connecting the part of the territory of Israel under Roman command. They were going north. According to the Bible, Tel Megiddo is the place where “the demons will gather the most important kings of the world and fight the final battle before the wrath of God comes.”

