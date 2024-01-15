Victoria and David Beckham, Hailey Bieber… how celebrities celebrated Valentine’s Day 2024?

Of david And Victoria Beckham Is hailey bieberHere are the ways celebrities have decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024.

Hailey Bieber celebrated Valentine’s Day

Whenever she posts herself on social media. hailey bieber Frees the crowd. Maybe it’s because of its position this girl, While the couple was dancing to the rhythm of Valentine’s Day, the young woman shared her chosen dress on social networks. An all-red set, composed of three very popular pieces in 2024, which evolves its style with preppy inflections. In short, a very fashionable Valentine’s Day.

hailey bieber Instagram @haileybieber

How to copy Hailey Bieber’s look?

Mirror Palazzo – Knit Cardigan Ruby Mirror Palazzo – The Knit Mini Skirt Ruby

Gucci – Jackie 1961 Mini Shoulder Bag GUCCI – Signoria Slingback Pump

Victoria and David Beckham celebrate Valentine’s Day

Because family is important, beckham Share a series of photos immortalizing your intimacy on Instagram every day: Birthday dinner brooklyn, Romeo, cruise And harpist, the front row in the parade of VictoriaHolidays in the four corners of the world… In this logic, David Beckham He decided to celebrate his relationship with a simple photo of him and his wife.