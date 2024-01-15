Milwaukee Bucks sign Danilo Gallinari

just a few hours before the start all star weekend The NBA has continued the movement in the current NBA season. Is one of the teams invited to the postseason party milwaukee bucks, Although their roster is quite deep, it never hurts to have a player who can provide experience to the younger players.

In recent times we have seen two big companies adding to its structure. arrival of doctor rivers As the team had a new coach, it was a drastic change that ushered in new adjustments to the group, and that’s exactly what happened. inclusion of patrick beverly This was the first message from the new leader, good news was yet to come, the following announcement was made on the night of 15 February.





You may be interested in: Luxury Tickets: Victor Vembanyama Eclipse Toronto

New part of the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA

According to the report of Shams CharaniaFrom The Athletic, an NBA insider, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team agrees with the veteran power forward. “free agents Danilo Gallinari closing a deal with milwaukee bucks, sources say @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gallinari’s agent, Michael Tellem, has been discussing options with several title contenders this week.Was seen in his official X profile.

Charania himself later clarified that: Gallinari seriously considered several teams, including the Clippers, Cavaliers, and Bulls, before choosing the Bucks, where he would have the opportunity to play a significant role under his former coach. doctor rivers,,

You may be interested in: He carried on: Domantas Sabonis achieves triple double and is NBA leader

Danilo Gallinari He has 14 years of experience in the NBA. In all those years he played with the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunders, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons. Now players of milwaukee bucks He saw action in 760 games in the league, where he averaged 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.3 minutes of play.