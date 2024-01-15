When does he play, time, forecast, channel and where to watch today’s game

Alianza Lima will face Fluminense for the first date in Group A of the Copa Libertadores. Find out the time and TV channel that will broadcast the ‘Blue and White’ match.

Alianza Lima and Fluminense face each other in the match of Copa Libertadores 2024. Composition: Libero

Lima Alliance vs Fluminense The matches, corresponding to date 1 of Group A of the Copa Libertadores 2024, this Tuesday, April 3, will start at 7:30 pm in Peru and at 9:30 pm in Brazil. The match will be played at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium and will count with the ESPN network broadcast for South America. Likewise, you can follow the main events of the meeting through the minute-by-minute information provided by Libero.pay.

How to reach Alianza Lima?

The blue and white team hopes to settle its dues at international level. Let’s remember that in addition to the ‘flu, the Victorian shares a group with Chile’s Cerro Porteño and Colo Colo.

Let’s remember that insiders will not be able to count on the injured Adrián Arregui, Pablo Sabbagh and Ricardo Lagos, the last two will probably miss six games of the competition.

Alianza Lima hopes to debut with a win.

Alianza Lima’s last matches

Alianza Lima 3-0 Los Chancas | league 1

Cienciano 2-1 Alianza Lima | league 1

Alianza Lima 1-2 Sporting Cristal | league 1

ADT 2-0 Lima Alliance | league 1

Lima Alliance 5-1 United Merchants | league 1

How does luminescence come about?

For their part, the current champions have also had several casualties, the most notable of which are John Kennedy, Paulo Henrique Ganso and the goalscorer of Libertadores 2023, Argentine German Cano.

It should be noted that the cast of Rio is not at its best. Of his last six matches, he has only won one, so he arrives in Peru in search of his vindication.

Marcelo is a reference to Fluminense.

last matches of luminense

Flamengo 0-0 Fluminense | carioca

Fluminense 0-2 Flamengo | carioca

Fluminense 2-4 Flamengo | carioca

Fluminense 2-0 LDU Quito | South American Cup Winners Cup

Flamengo 2-0 Fluminense | carioca

What time will Alianza Lima vs Fluminense be played?

Peru, Colombia and Ecuador: 7:30 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia and Peru: 20:30

Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Uruguay: 20:30

Mexico: 18:30

United States: 5:30 pm (Los Angeles) and 8:30 pm (Miami and New York)

Spain: 02:00 (Thursday the 4th)

Where to watch Alianza Lima vs Fumiense?

Peru: ESPN and Star+

Argentina: Fox Sports 2 and Star+

Bolivia: ESPN and Star+

Chile: ESPN 5 and Star+

Colombia: ESPN 2 and Star+

Ecuador: ESPN 2 and Star+

Paraguay: ESPN and Star+

Uruguay: ESPN and Star+

Venezuela: ESPN 2 and Star+

Alianza Lima vs. Fluminense: Predictions and Betting Odds

Fluminense is the favorite to beat Alianza Lima according to the main betting houses:

houses Lima Alliance tie Fluminense I bet you 5.05 3.74 1.60 batson 4.70 3.70 1.68 total stake 5.00 4.00 1.66 inkbet 5.00 3.90 1.68 batan 5.10 3.70 1.72

Alianza Lima vs. Fluminense: ticket prices

Tickets can be purchased through Joinus: