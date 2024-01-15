Rihanna, the rock-chic and totally stylish mom

When it comes to fashion, Rihanna dares to be bold. The Barbadian star makes various appearances on the public stage amid cuts and colors. Rock chic? Rihanna already knows. The artist adopted it when his album was released rated RPublished in 2009. At that time, his fashion was limited to an edgy and hooligan style.

Fifteen years later, in Los Angeles, a businesswoman has revived this old sensibility. rock n roll, wearing a Metallica T-shirt, a pair of leather motorcycle boots and a long leopard print fur coat. With thick sunglasses decorated with Gucci crystals on her nose, the diva held her first son in her arms, rza, who, in addition to being one of the cutest celebrity babies, appears to be inheriting her fashion genes from her parents. Mixing the code of this rock-chic trend, rock n roll And they’re an aesthetic halfway between glamor and mob wifeWas even able to convince Lady Gaga, who has become a real fan in recent weeks.

Rock album of the future?

Like Beyoncé, is Rihanna sending a message through her wardrobe? his charm rock n roll Will she announce new sounds from her next album, which her partner A$AP Rocky promised for the year 2024? We can well imagine her in the repertoire of the famous group Metallica, complemented by pop and RnB nuances that she masters very well. If in recent months the rock influence has already invaded the fashion industry, bringing the famous biker boots back into the spotlight, Rihanna now seems to give them even more credibility.