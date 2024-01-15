Mother of four dies in tragic traffic accident in Cuba

A young Cuban woman, the mother of four young children, died in a tragic car accident early last Sunday.

Yeni Tenreiro, the sister of the deceased young woman, asked for help through social networks to cover the funeral expenses.

An emotional text published on the fundraising platform gofundme He elaborated on the challenge of raising four minors without their mother.

“Rachel was a shining example of a beautiful soul who radiated life and love to all who knew her. “Her premature passing has left a void in the hearts of her parents, sisters and husband, but the saddest thing is that her four young children have been deprived of a lifetime with their beloved mother. “can be read in GoFundMe.

The petition states that any funds remaining after the funeral costs will be dedicated to an account set up for the four minors, two girls and two little boys who are from Jimagua.

“This account will provide them with the support they need during this incredibly challenging period of their lives. Rachel’s legacy lives on through her children, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure they are cared for and have the resources they need to navigate the difficult path ahead.“, adds the publication.

“Your contribution, no matter the amount, will make a significant difference to their lives and provide them with a ray of hope during this dark time (…) We are extremely grateful for your support, whether through donations, prayers or kind words. Via (…) Thank you for your compassion and standing with us during this challenging journey. Together we can make a difference in the lives of these four beautiful children and honor the memory of our beloved Rachel,” The lesson ends.

The petition, with a goal of $8,000, has raised $3,962 so far.

Dozens of people close to the family have expressed deep disappointment over this tragic incident.

So far, no other details have emerged about the circumstances of the young mother’s unexpected death, nor about the location where the accident occurred.

CyberCuba Family sources have been contacted to get more information about what happened, but we have not received a response as of the close of this note.