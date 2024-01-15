Whites stumble! Quito league allows Universitario de Deportes to return for Copa Libertadores football | game

A double by jose rivera sealed up Universitario de Deportes wins against Liga de Quito (2-1).who fell in Lima at the beginning of his participation Libertadores Cup 2024.

Rivera endangered the defense of Azucena, He was able to go ahead 26 minutes into the game, but VAR revised action invalidated the goal due to a foul by Ecuadorian defender Segundo Portocarrero in the previous game.

Out of fear the league started celebrating. A short clearance from the back ended with the ball falling at his feet Lionel Quinonez, who beat goalkeeper Sebastian Britos with a powerful shot For 1-0 on 28 minutes.

The league was more dangerous in the first halfBut the reaction of the local people also came in the supplement. Tunche Rivera as a figure.

At 50 minutes they made the score 1-1 While closing a game with a center into the area of ​​Martín Pérez, where Rivera surprised the defenders to finish with a header.

The league could not recover from this shock and Rivera took advantage of a defensive error Albos led Universitario to a 2–1 win.

peruvian attacker Defender intercepted Facundo Rodriguez’s delayed pass. To anticipate goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez’s shutout and Send the ball into the net (69 minutes),

with benefits, University players performed better with the ballWas able to control the game and avoid trouble The white team that lost the drive is shown in the first half. of the game. (D)