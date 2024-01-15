Rapper Kanye West accused of racism and anti-Semitism by former employee once again

The artist, who is also known for his fashion brand Yeezy, has become a show-business pariah after making anti-Semitic remarks and displaying his sympathy for the Nazi dictator in 2022.

Controversial rapper Kanye West has repeatedly yelled at black employees and praised Adolf Hitler“Innovator”According to a new complaint filed in California on Tuesday.

The complaint, in which a former employee claims the singer assured schoolchildren that he was persecuted by Jewish people, further tarnishes the image of the artist, who says he suffers from bipolar disorder.

It was filed by Trevor Phillips, an African-American who worked for Yeezy and Donda Academy, the school founded by the controversial rapper, for about a year.

Hired in late 2022, former employee claims no “Never saw Mr. West yell at or scold any white man”According to the complaint. “But on countless occasions, they have witnessed and/or personally experienced Kanye’s hysterical yelling at black people.” According to Mr Phillips, the rapper made repeated anti-Semitic attacks in front of his staff, ensuring “The Jews want to bring him down” Or “The Jews steal all our money.”,

Many complaints have already been registered

Many brands such as Adidas, Gap and Baleniaga have cut ties with Kanye West due to past anti-Semitic statements. According to the complaint, the artist, also known as Ye, praised Hitler during a dinner at a posh restaurant in Los Angeles. “Hitler was brilliant”According to the complaint, the rapper is estimated to be. “Hitler was an innovator. He invented a lot of things. It is thanks to them that we have cars.”He said, emphasizing a historical lie.

German engineers Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler are among the people behind the development of the automobile. The Nazi dictator was content to support Ferdinand Porsche, who designed and mass-produced the famous Volkswagen Beetle.

In his complaint, Mr Phillips also claimed that during a conversation with two children at Donda Academy the rapper asked him to shave his head and threatened to lock him in a cage. “Kanye also told the employees…that none of them had to be fat or he would fire them.”Adds complaint.

Donda Academy is already at the center of several complaints filed by former teachers who were fired after raising objections about the safety and toxic environment provided to their students.

Mr Phillips is seeking $35,000 in damages, and wants to send a message with his complaint. “We hope that (…) Mr. West will understand that his messages, which we believe preach discrimination, anti-Semitism and love of Hitler, have no place in the world.”his lawyer Carnie Shegerian insisted.