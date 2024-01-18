Houthi rebels claim responsibility for another attack on a US ship in the Gulf of Aden as tensions rise

Ship “Chem Ranger”

Yemen’s Houthi rebels He claimed this on Thursday Missile attack on American ship who passed away Gulf of Aden after what usa Is bombing on Strategic positioning of the group to eliminate projectiles.

Military spokesman for the Houthi rebels, yahya sareehas identified the ship as “Chem Ranger”which is the flag of, according to many maritime geographical location pages Marshall Islands and its last port of call was on JeddahIn Saudi Arab,

Sari reiterated that “will inevitably Response to American and British attacks“, so its forces will continue to implement its defensive and offensive measures “within Yemen’s legitimate right to defend and in affirmation of its continued support.” Gaza Strip,

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an incident shortly before in the south-east of the Gulf of Aden, where an explosion was recorded in the water about 30 meters off the port side of a ship .

Houthi supporters gather during a demonstration in Gaza to show their support for the Palestinian people (Osama Abdulrahman/dpa)



As the British organization detailed in a statement on the social network X, coalition forces responded to the attack and rescued both the ship and the crew. “You are safe”So the boat heads to “safe harbor”.

Earlier, UKMTO indicated in another statement that four drones were flying near a merchant ship south-east of the Yemeni city. ash city, One of the devices hit the water near the boat. “Coalition forces respond,” he said.

For its part, the British maritime security firm umbre A statement collected by the newspaper detailed Guardianwhich was reported by a chemical tanker “A Questionable Approach” Drone south-east of Aden.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported earlier this Thursday that Washington had conducted additional strikes Two Houthi rebels’ missiles shot down in orther to “Stop the attacks” Against ships in the Red Sea.

“US forces identified missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen at approximately 3:40 a.m. (Sanaa time) and determined that they were a threat to US merchant ships and naval vessels in the area,” he said in a statement collected by Reuters. There was imminent danger.” On the social network X.

us President, Joe Bidensaid in statements to the press this Thursday that despite the fact that Yemeni rebel positions are not being bombed, America will not stop carrying out these attacks,

The US bombed missiles that the Houthis were going to use for new attacks in the Red Sea (Europa Press/Contact/MCS Rylin Paul/US Navy)



Biden, who is seeking re-election in November, acknowledged that Western strikes have not yet stopped Houthi attacks on international shipping.

On Wednesday, the United States again designated the Houthis terrorist group” and carried out strikes against 14 Houthi missiles.

Washington says the goal is reduce the capabilities of the rebels Conducting missile and drone strikes against international shipping in one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors.

The Houthis, backed by the Iranian regime, have controlled Yemen’s capital Sanaa and areas in the north and west of the country since 2015. Rebels have responded to the Israeli attack on Gaza. 25 attacks on ships With some kind of connection to Israel. The Washington-led coalition is now taking action in retaliation.

(With information from Europa Press and AFP)