Shein: The problems facing the Chinese low-cost fashion giant that has conquered Latin America and the world

Admin 47 mins ago Business Leave a comment 51 Views

image Source, getty images

caption,

Shein holds fashion shows to promote his online sales.

  • Author, contract
  • Role, bbc news world

It is winning all over the world due to its extremely affordable prices and the huge variety of what it has to offer, but its rise into the fast fashion market has not been without its problems.

In Japan and the United States, online clothing company Shein is facing legal problems due to complaints from its competitors, while in China it is being investigated by the government.

Its expansion has put it in trouble at a time when the company wants to enter the stock market.

Japanese company Uniqlo sued her for allegedly copying a successful small bag bearing the nickname “Mary Poppins.”

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Huawei forms new smart car company

(CNN) — Huawei created an independent smart car unit, marking another step in the Chinese …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved