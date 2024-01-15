New York Yankees sign Dodgers and Mets pitcher

For the start of the 2024 season new York Yankees It is going great, but still the management does not sleep and keeps working to get the best possible team. The coaching staff recognizes that the crop is long, full of unpredictable situations and that is why it is important to have plenty of options both on the roster and in the fields.

led the team Aaron Boone Moved your chips with a commitment already this Tuesday, April 2nd Arizona Diamondbacks began. Journalist john heyman Via her official X profile sent new acquisition of Yankees,

The New Yorkers acquired the services of a right-handed reliever with four years of experience, the Communicator reports big league for one year. is about signature Phil Bickford28 year old pitcher with a past milwaukee brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and recently New York Mets,

New York Yankees give Bickford a new opportunity

After what was reported by Hey, buddy, the agreement with the pitcher is for one year and in theory is in the minor leagues. Also, to join the bigger team, Phil Bickford The salary will be $1.1 million.

The pitcher started 2020 barely able to work in a commitment. After one inning of work he gave up an ERA of 36.00. he was traded the following year angel And overall he appeared in 56 chances and set his ERA at 2.50 with 59 shutouts.

In 2022 they increased their participation by working on 60 games and in 2023 they did dodgers And mets After changing teams.

globally, Phil Bickford In mlb 4.43 ERA in 179 games played. Additionally, he has 204 strikeouts and has walked 72 runs in 180.2 innings.

