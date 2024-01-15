A thief tried to steal a Tesla Cybertruck and made a fool of himself: Elon Musk reacts

After a long wait of 4 years, it was in late 2023, when Tesla started its first official deliveries cybertruckThe first electric pick-up made by Elon Musk’s company, Which has generated a lot of buzz due to its extremely disruptive design as well as its advanced technology.

According to Elon Musk himself, Tesla’s Cybertruck is the most powerful vehicle on Earth, as he claims it is “completely indestructible”, making it very safe to drive.

but also recently A video went viral showing that the Cybertruck is not within reach of thieves, as everything indicates that it is a “100% anti-theft” truck.

This was demonstrated in a video shared on the social network by content creator Arsh Malek, who published on X (formerly Twitter) a video of the attempted theft of a friend’s Cybertruck.

According to Malek, the incident happened recently when some strangers approached his acquaintance’s Cybertruck, which was parked on the road. Apparently, the attackers tried to open the doors of the truck, but They were unable to do so due to the car’s advanced security systems.

In fact, the video was recorded by Sentry Mode, the security system integrated into the truck; Through the side camera of the car, A man was seen trying to force open the door of the vehicle, but without success.

This is what Elon Musk said about the attempted theft of the Cybertruck

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly reacted to the failed attempt to steal the Cybertruck.

Through your Twitter account, Musk commented: “Cybertrucks are not easy to steal because they are very robust and have advanced security systems. better luck next time 😉

Musk’s comments reflect confidence in the safety and resistance of his vehicles, characteristics highlighted on several occasions during the presentation and promotion of the Cybertruck.

The event has also fueled discussion on the safety of electric and autonomous vehicles, as well as the implementation of advanced safety technologies in the automotive market.

At this time, no further details have emerged regarding the individuals involved in the robbery attempt or the exact location where the incident occurred.

Tesla continues to attract attention both for its innovations in the field of electric vehicles and the disruptive vision of its founder Elon Musk, who does not hesitate to react to situations like this with his characteristic sense of humor and confidence in the technology. Drive…

