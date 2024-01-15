Tania, the lawyer who became the most wanted drug smuggler in the world

Maria Tania Varela Otero was encouraged by her family to become one of the best lawyers in Spain, she was on her way after graduating with a law degree from the University of Compostela. When he graduated, he was given the position as director of the first municipal center for the care of victims of gender violence in Galicia; However, she joined the list of women linked to drug trafficking.

By: The Herald

But Tania Varela’s life changed when David Pérez Lagoa, one of what she called Galicia’s “narcojuniors,” arrived at her office in 2005. The man was the son of Esther Lago, the second wife of the most notorious Laureano Obina. drug traffickers. Important to Rias Baixas. Pérez Lago demands the vacant “throne” left by his father and on his way he will take Tania.

Tania Varela, from director of sexual violence to drug trafficker

Tania Varela and David Pérez Lago became great friends and would go on to become something more. While the women were building the Mueller Information Center (CIM) and trying to expand it throughout the city, Pérez Lagoa became more involved in drug trafficking, and in April 2006, the boss was arrested for drug trafficking. But tried to give a serious blow to gain control. ,

Via the Costa da Morte, David Pérez tried to take possession of a consignment of at least two tons of cocaine, worth 160 million euros; However, the drug smuggler’s operation was not successful so he was caught by the police and Tania Varela was also arrested along with him.

To read more, click here.