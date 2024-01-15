“Looks like a trans”, “She was obese since when”: Adele Exarchopoulos and Selena Gomez targeted by hatred of Internet users

The César and Screen Actors Guild Awards – which were held this Saturday, February 24 in Paris and Los Angeles – made it possible once again to admire the celebrities walking the red carpet and listen to inspiring and engaging speeches.

But we also know that these events are the perfect opportunity for the haters To spew his venom on social networks. And often, women are their favorite targets. The weekend’s “chosen ones”? Adele Exarchopoulos and Selena Gomez, (among others) victims of grossophobic, sexist and transphobic comments. gloomy.

Women’s physical appearance has always been scrutinized and criticized

In Los Angeles, Selena Gomez faces jokes about her body as she arrives at the SAG Awards (episode 100000). “But since when did she get fat?” , “I don’t understand how she can let herself go like that.”, The 31-year-old actress, singer and entrepreneur has once again faced off body shaming, A situation that becomes organized with each of its manifestations.

Last year, right after the Golden Globes, the star wanted to answer trolls Who made similar lewd comments following her appearance on the red carpet. “I’m a little fat right now because I had so much fun during the holidays,” she replied to him during Instagram Live.

In Paris, it’s no better. She had tears in her eyes when she received the Cesar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film i will always see your faces By Jean Herry, Adele Exarchopoulos certainly did not expect at the time to see the comments that would flood her in the hours that followed.

Because she is wearing a three-piece suit with a bustier, Internet users do not hesitate to make insults about her body: “Obviously a Caesar of mega breasts”; “While being underestimated by a great designer, she remains a vulgar pudding”; “There is nothing wrong with her. What kind of physical fear.” Was not spared at all, the actress is also a victim of this makeup shaming (Yes, it goes that far): “This little trowel is great for makeup.”

But the attacks don’t stop here…

Transphobic attacks are happening again and again among celebrities

“looks like trans”; “A boy…”; he has good passing But her voice betrays her”; “What a man’s voice… a woman’s voice, sorry”; “Is he a trav?”; “Adele is a nice boy, well done”… Sexist comments In addition to the (but also racist and glottophobic) messages that we can read this weekend in relation to Adele Exarchopoulos on social networks, many of them are of a transphobic nature.

The actress is not the first woman to come under target. Singers Amanda Lear and Sheila have had to battle rumors of trans identity for years, even having to justify themselves during several interviews. Former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and current First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron also faced off.

As SOS Transphobia reminds us, “‘Travelo’ is a sexist transphobic slur directed against actual or perceived trans people and is not punishable by law”. Indeed, public insults of a discriminatory nature (racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, disabled) against a private individual are punishable. 1 years of imprisonment and 45,000 euros Good.

What consolation do we find in spite of everything? The flood of positive and super-kind comments from far more intelligent internet users will always be there to overpower the internet haters.