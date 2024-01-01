A tough filming survival with Kate Winslet

Released in 2017, “The Mountain Between Us” with Kate Winslet and Idris Elba is a thrilling survival film filmed in difficult conditions, which was not an easy task for the actors.

The Mountain Among Us: Kate Winslet and Idris Elba in survival mode

The film was released in November 2017 the mountain between us Directed by Hany Abu-Assad, the film stars Kate Winslet and Idris Elba as two strangers who must rely on each other for survival in a remote, snowy mountain range after a tragic plane crash.

Photojournalist Alex Martin, played by Kate Winslet, and neurosurgeon Ben Bass, played by Idris Elba, find themselves face to face physical and emotional challenges Which tests their patience and will to survive. Their journey forces them to push beyond their personal boundaries and form an unexpected relationship in the face of extreme circumstances.

The feature film is not based on a true story, but is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Charles Martin and published in 2010.

unfortunately, the mountain between us Despite an estimated budget of $35 million, it was not a major box office success, grossing only $63 million worldwide. In France, the film attracted only 289,000 viewers.

in real settings

filming the mountain between us This happened especially in difficult circumstances, creating an atmosphere on the team that was both brilliant and formidable. Located in the heart of the Purcell Mountain range, near Invermere in Canada, the site chosen provided an authentic natural setting necessary for the story, but was compensated for by its beauty. logical difficulties and the physical challenges of working in extreme cold conditions.

These remote locations could not be reached on foot, requiring the use of three robust helicopters adapted to high altitude flying conditions. The walk to the summit, which could last up to forty minutes, depended on the vagaries of the climate, and limited space on board Careful selection of personnel and equipment is required. Every item transported had to be carefully planned to avoid risky trips back and forth to retrieve forgotten equipment.

A physical challenge for Kate Winslet

In the high mountains, the lack of oxygen made every task more exhausting, including scene rehearsals, increasing the physical demands of the production. The actors, Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, faced the challenge of performing almost all of their own stunts, The intensity of their experience is increasingE, as Kate Winslet explained at the time of the film’s release:

I have never made a film that required so much energy. Just breathing at altitude was tiring. Every morning, it took me forty-five minutes to get ready. I wore three silk tights under my pants, four silk tops, had lots of hot water bottles all over my body… but I loved the physical challenge.

The actress confided in our colleagues at Le Parisien.

Filming equipment also had to be prepared to withstand freezing cold, with batteries being particularly sensitive to low temperatures, which could disrupt filming. These obstacles explain why few film productions venture into such a hostile setting, but they also contribute to the film’s authenticity and dramatic intensity, providing audiences with the most intense visual experience possible.