Abinader invites Musk to explore opportunities in DR AlMomento.net

image

Luis Abinader and Elon Musk

SANTO DOMINGO.- The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, this Tuesday invited Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of the X, to visit the Caribbean country to explore “local technological and advanced manufacturing capabilities.”

Abinader responded to a publication by Musk.

“You are right, @elonmusk. “Our smart perimeter fence initiative between the Dominican Republic and Haiti is a really interesting project that is being implemented right now, which is helping to keep our country safe,” the Dominican president wrote on the X Network.

Abinader was confident that the billionaire would “find the technological manufacturing capabilities in local free zones even more attractive.”

“We have a highly qualified workforce and a solid infrastructure ready to support advanced manufacturing,” he said.

Therefore, he invited Musk to visit the country “to see for himself and explore the potential opportunities.”

The invitation, the Dominican Presidency later said in a statement, “is part of the government’s continuing efforts to position the Dominican Republic as an attractive destination for innovation and high-tech manufacturing in the region.”





