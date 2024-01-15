Manifest stars tease central mystery (“It could be aliens…”), NBC thriller promises there’s ‘definitely’ a grand plan

The mystery of Montego Air Flight 828 may or may not involve little green men (and women). At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, stars of NBC’s new thriller manifesto, did not rule out a supernatural-related culprit behind the legendary puzzle. (To put it simply: Flight 828 disappears from radar shortly after takeoff and returns years later without explanation, leaving its passengers with no experience of the passage of time.)

“(it) can Be aliens,” Roxburgh teased in TVLine’s SDCC Comic-Con video suite, before quickly adding, “It could[also]be a wormhole. it could be a million different things.”

Whatever the reason, the Dallas-based high-concept family drama (debuting Monday, September 24 at 10/9c) has been described as “lost meeting of this is us – kept it there Is One reason. “(series creator Jeff Rake) Definitely There is a plan,” he assured.

for more than manifesto The pair, including Dallas’ initial concerns about the series’ big-picture narrative, Press PLAY on the video above,

