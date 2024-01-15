Manifest stars tease central mystery (“It could be aliens…”), NBC thriller promises there’s ‘definitely’ a grand plan

The mystery of Montego Air Flight 828 may or may not involve little green men (and women). At San Diego Comic-Con last month, Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, stars of NBC’s new thriller manifesto, did not rule out a supernatural-related culprit behind the legendary puzzle. (To put it simply: Flight 828 disappears from radar shortly after takeoff and returns years later without explanation, leaving its passengers with no experience of the passage of time.)

ConnectedFall TV 2018: Your convenient calendar of 100+ season and series premiere dates

“(it) can Be aliens,” Roxburgh teased in TVLine’s SDCC Comic-Con video suite, before quickly adding, “It could[also]be a wormhole. it could be a million different things.”

Whatever the reason, the Dallas-based high-concept family drama (debuting Monday, September 24 at 10/9c) has been described as “lost meeting of this is us – kept it there Is One reason. “(series creator Jeff Rake) Definitely There is a plan,” he assured.

for more than manifesto The pair, including Dallas’ initial concerns about the series’ big-picture narrative, Press PLAY on the video above,

