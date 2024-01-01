Absent for 8 years, Rihanna remains one of the most listened-to artists in streaming

Photo Credit: BestImages

Years go by but Rihanna remains one of the public’s favorite artists. However, he has not released an album since “Anti” in 2016, which crossed the milestone of 300,000 copies sold in France with triple platinum certification. And this despite previously being quite productive as she released at least seven albums between 2005 and 2012, earning her international recognition. But in recent years, she has preferred to dedicate herself to other projects, such as her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, which was a hit among consumers, or her personal life, giving birth to two children – born respectively in May. 2022 and August 2023. -From his union with rapper A$AP Rocky.

An extraordinary year 2023…looking forward to returning in 2024?

The presence of the star, who has become a true Arlesian, is rare, with the exception of a few collaborations, the single “Lift Me Up”, and rumors of a new album are logically rife. However, its performance from a commercial standpoint remains impressive. Spotify, the number one streaming platform on the market, still has over 80 million monthly listeners today. This is enough to rank him among the 10 most popular artists in the world. And in 2023, he once again had an incredible year, as proven by this ranking from specialist site Charts Masters. Thus, Rihanna has come in 20th place among the most listened artists worldwide on this platform. Thus it collected an astonishing total of 5.95 billion plays. This feat is all the more extraordinary because she has not released an album for eight years, even though these figures were significantly boosted by her show during halftime of the last Superbowl, which allowed her to break the record.

And given this enthusiasm, which does not weaken over time, there is no doubt that a new record, which would already be an event, given the period of his absence at a time when music has not been so short-lived. , can break many records. And that’s good because according to the latest information on the subject, a record may soon see the light of day as well as a tour, as evidenced by their recent announcement: ” I want to tour when there’s new music. I think it’s only fair that my fans get what they expect, which is new music, and after that, let’s blow it up! “. It remains to be seen when this imaginary album will finally be released.