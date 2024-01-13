Chicago announces Aramis Ramirez for Hall of Fame

Baseball Tour has been developed under a single objective for any athlete in this discipline. Once his career is over, the dream of any major league player is to be a part of hall of fameof either their teams or, failing that, of a maximum of cooperstown,

Such was the case with dominican aramis ramirezwho enjoyed extraordinary news thanks to a decision taken by his team during the long journey, chicago cubs,

Before getting into the matter, it is interesting to emphasize Quisqueyan’s years of experience. ramirezmade its debut in 1998 pittsburgh pirates, He remained with them for about six seasons.

Then at the end of the 2003 campaign, Aramis Ramirez became part of the category of chicago cubs, The group with whom he spent pleasant moments major League Baseball,

Chicago Cubs praise Aramis Ramirez’s work

Eight-and-a-half seasons in, the Dominican spent the joys of his career at City chicago, With excellent average, Aramis RamirezFilled all Cubs fans with joy.

That’s why the franchise revealed the way they will show their gratitude to the third baseman. during the day, through @ESPN_DO’s social networkIt was reported that Quisqueyan would be elevated Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame,

There he will share the honor with the extraclass kerry wood, Following the incident, the third baseman expressed his feelings after being overwhelmed with emotions.

“It’s hard to put into words, it’s an honor.” I was surprised. I didn’t know what was happening. I love the Cubs, I think I had the best years of my career with the Cubs. I love the city. My family loved the city. I love the fans. “It couldn’t have been a better ending for me than becoming a member of the Cubs Hall of Fame.”Quisquean concluded espn,

Mahima knocked the door aramis, which happily receives it due to its excellent performance. He hit .294 in 1,124 games with Chicago. He had 1,246 hits, 239 home runs, 651 runs batted in, 806 runs and an OPS of .887.