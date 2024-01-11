Exercise: Foods that can help you not hurt your muscles while playing sports – People – Culture

adopting healthy habits, such as Sometimes exercising means enduring some discomfort, However, the benefits gained far outweigh the pain.

Returning to an exercise routine or even when a person exercises frequently There may be pain after routine, Whose problem can last for several days.

This discomfort causes muscle tension, which for some people may mean never wanting to step foot in the gym again.

It is important to know that when small tears occur in the muscle fibers, in addition to pain, If you exert yourself too much, you may get injured. Therefore it is important to take care of yourself.

Likewise, we must also take into account these recommendations from ‘Men’s Health’ when pain appears after exercise:

Do not make frequent changes in routine and workout. Refresh your exercise techniques. Be active, but with caution. Help yourself with ice packs to the areas where you have pain.

Additionally, there are some foods that may relieve or help prevent muscle soreness after exercise. Repair tissues and activate relaxation and blood flow. These are:

banana

Since it contains large amounts of potassium, it can help deal with dehydration and muscle strain.

Although it is not scientifically proven that potassium helps with muscle pain, it does. Can help with dehydration Which occurs in the muscles after exercise and causes strain.

Cherry juice

Some studies suggest that cherry juice contains antioxidant properties, polyphenols, and flavonoids that may help reduce pain. Muscle tension after an intense exercise routine.

For those who can’t tolerate the acidity of cherry juice, you can choose to replace it with watermelon juice, which contains an amino acid called L-citrulline, which has been shown to help relieve muscle pain. Known for, ”says nutritionist Natalie Rizzo.

bath salt

Another element that can help with muscle pain is a bath, which may include salt, baking soda, apple cider vinegar and essential oils.

Epsom salt can help eliminate muscle pain, inflammation, strains and irritation Contains magnesium sulphate which is known to be a natural muscle relaxant And eliminates excess water and uric acid.

You can soak these products in the bathtub for 15 to 20 minutes and do it two to three times a week, however, it is not recommended for people with heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

probiotics

These have anti-inflammatory properties and can be found in foods like Greek yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and other fermented foods.

If the pain becomes more frequent and does not get better, you need to visit your doctor to find out its real cause. Do not self-medicate.

