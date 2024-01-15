SAVALNET – Science and Medicine

Several studies have linked dietary factors such as caffeine, fish and vegetable intake to risk. Depression, However, only a few have examined the relationship between high sugar diet and depressive symptoms, and results have been inconsistent.

The research team was led by Lu Zhang Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (Jinan, China) studied the association between this mental disorder and sugar consumption using the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) database.

This cross-sectional study included 18,439 adults (aged ≥20 years). depressive symptoms Assessment was performed using a nine-item version of the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). For the analysis, covariates such as age, sex, race/ethnicity, poverty-income ratio, education, marital status, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, alcohol consumption, smoking, physical activity, and energy intake were considered.

After adjusting for potential confounders, they found that a 100 g/day increase in sugar intake was correlated with a 28% higher prevalence of depression (odds ratio = 1.28; 95% CI, 1.17- 1.40; P < 0.001).

The results show that higher sugar consumption is associated with a greater incidence of depression in American adults. More studies are needed to explore the underlying mechanisms and potential benefits of controlling its intake in patients. Mental Disorders,