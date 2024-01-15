Which iPhone models will be compatible?

Like every year, when a new version of iOS appears on the horizon, the million-dollar question comes, can my iPhone be updated? this year’s turn ios 18, an update set in the eyes of all AI lovers. Apple’s developer conference, WWDC 2024, will arrive in two months to keep the leaks and rumors in check. But we cannot give information about it until the day comes Distribution of iOS 18 on iPhones,

unfortunately, We do not have official information from Apple, since the company usually reserves time until the announcement day to reveal the official list of compatible devices. Still, rumors are the order of the day to try to calm the waters.

An anonymous user on Twitter has revealed Alleged list of iPhones compatible with iOS 18. It is important to take the information carefully, although the happiness of the users is already visible in the response to the post.

iPhone models that will update to iOS 18

list published by @aaronp613 It is clear and precise: All iPhones updating to iOS 17 will do the same with iOS 18, That means Apple will not take steps for maintenance All models from last year’s list, No one goes, no one enters, everything is the same. Of course, this is great news, because typically, over the years, equipment that becomes obsolete is discarded.

According to rumor, Apple may have taken this decision in 2024 All models with iOS 17 have the ability to host the new operating system. This gives us a list of 24 iPhones in total:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

As we have already told you, This is not official information, This will happen at WWDC 2024, which is held 10 to 14 June,

Main new features of version 18

Changing the question, we get not only rumors and leaks about the news in iOS 18, but also confirmation from Apple itself. Now that it’s possible to get an idea of ​​which devices will be updated, it’s time to talk about What improvements and changes will they receive?

We can start with what is certain rcsMessaging support that Apple is going to adopt in 2024. This will be one of the new features of iOS 18 And so a major update for iMessage. Apple opens the door to better communication between iPhone and Android.

If we continue with the leaks and rumors, we find home screen customization, Apple will allow you to create an even more personalized experience in iOS 18 in the classic Home grid. The main novelty is that will allow spaces To create new designs. If this is a real leak, we need to know how it is implemented.

Continuing with the AI ​​factor, we recently learned about Apple’s progress with ReALM, a model that allows See, read, and understand information displayed on the screen, integration of Artificial Intelligence in iOS 18 This system can be incorporated to provide more context to conversations.

Finally, we can learn that Apple asked its engineers to stop developing new features to focus on performance and bug fixes. iOS 17 has many bugs, something that the Cupertino company does not want for iOS 18. It is hoped that New operating system gains stability and performance Thanks for the better optimization.

