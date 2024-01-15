Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Maradona and overtakes Messi in terms of free kick goals

Another hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo. Just last Saturday, the Portuguese star scored a hat-trick against Al Tai, leading to his team’s victory in the Saudi Professional League; Today, he did it again and, in just 45 minutes, he led the way to a new victory for Al Nassr.

Two goals from a free kick and a brilliant Vaseline goal made his new hat-trickHowever, this was not all Mane and Al-Sulaihim also sent some assists to score, directly participating in the five figures. For the second half, Luis Castro decided to replace him, thinking about their league match against Damac the following Friday.

4 days time for two hat tricksWith this, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 42 goals in 41 games played wearing the Al Nassr shirt this season, registering more goals than games played.

Cristiano overtakes Maradona and goes after Messi

With his two free kick scores, Cristiano Ronaldo overtook Maradona by scoring thus far, placing himself just two points behind Leo Messi.Whose specialty is dominating set pieces.

Messi – 65 free kick goals

Cristiano Ronaldo – 63 free kick goals

Maradona – 62 free kick goals

Cristiano Ronaldo already has 65 hat-tricks to his name, increasing his tally as the top scorer in the history of football. At the age of 39, the Portuguese star does not stop and holds another unique record while dreaming of winning the scoring title in Arabia.

