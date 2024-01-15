WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld attends Josh Allen’s sister’s gender reveal party as relationship with Cubby gets serious

Hailee Steinfeld attends NFL QB Josh Allen’s sister’s gender reveal party.

Hollywood diva, Hailee Steinfeld recently attended her gender reveal party with her boyfriend and sister of Buffalo Bills QB, Josh Allen, Nika Madden. News of her attendance spread quickly after a short clip of the party was shared on TikTok. In the video, both Steinfeld and Allen confidently predicted that the baby would be a boy, and their predictions turned out to be correct.

“I think it’ll be a boy,” Alan said with certainty.

Steinfeld chimed in, “I also feel like it’s going to be a boy.”

What’s cooking between Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld?

According to an exclusive People Magazine report by Tommy McArdle, a source close to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s relationship is serious, and they both prefer to keep it private. The source also revealed that both Steinfeld and Allen prioritize family. Furthermore, the source added that Hailey is in a good place in her life and is open to the idea of ​​settling down with the right person.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld: An Overview of Their Relationship Timeline

May 2023: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were spotted together on a date night in New York City.

July 2023: A few months later, they were seen vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple were seen enjoying the sun, swimming and each other’s company. The trip fueled dating rumors that had begun circulating after they visited New York City.

October 2023: In October 2023, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended an NHL game together. He was seen watching the season opener between the Buffalo Sabers and New York Rangers at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on October 12, 2023.

December 2023: Josh Allen’s girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, has been a vocal supporter of him and the Buffalo Bills during the 2023 season. He was seen cheering for the Bills at SoFi Stadium when they faced the Chargers.

March 2024: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen went on a romantic trip to Paris. Her visit coincided with Paris Fashion Week, which typically takes place from late February to early March. The couple was spotted several times enjoying dinner dates. On March 5, she was photographed leaving an after-party for the Miu Miu fashion show. The lovebirds were seen holding hands as they entered a restaurant at the Hotel de Crillon.

NFL fans can’t wait for the new lovebirds in town to make their relationship public or do a soft launch on Instagram!