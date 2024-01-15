Hezbollah fired a new burst of rockets at an Israeli town near the border with Lebanon

Israel reported this Tuesday that it attacked a terrorist cell launching rockets in the Nahariya area

Lebanese Shia terrorist group Hezbollah announced this Tuesday that it had launched a barrage of rockets against an Israeli city Gesher HaZivLocated about 6 kilometers from the common border, Israel engaged in one of its southernmost actions since hostilities began half a year ago.

“Islamic resistance fighters attacked the settlement of Gesher HaZiv at 7:35 pm this Tuesday (16:35 GMT), Near Nahariya, with a shower of ‘Katyusha’ type rockets“, indicated the Lebanese armed movement in a brief statement.

According to the note, this is a response to Israeli actions against villages in southern Lebanon, especially the one that injured a woman in the border village of Yarin this Tuesday. National News Agency (Ann) reported that a civilian named Aliya Abdel Karim had been seriously injured by Israel’s bombardment of the town this afternoon and said that the woman had been transferred to a hospital in Tyre, the capital of the district.

An Israeli military observation post dominates Israel’s border with Lebanon (Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rollins)

This attack on Gesher HaZiv is the fifth attack carried out by Hezbollah this Tuesday, as well as its largest, as the organization has already carried out several actions with missiles, rockets or artillery against military posts and groups of soldiers in northern Israel. Has claimed.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched air strikes tonight against a terrorist cell involved in that volley of rockets against the Nahariya area. According to the IDF, the cell was based in the Hamoul area of ​​southern Lebanon and was attacked, shortly after which it fired about ten rockets into Israeli territory.

UN peacekeepers hold their flag as they watch as Israeli bulldozers try to destroy tunnels built by Hezbollah near the Lebanese border town of Mays al-Jabal (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

This shootout takes place in the middle Fear of increasing regional tension increased again Israel was held responsible for destroying the Iranian Consulate in Damascus and killing seven members of the Revolutionary Guard as well as six Syrians on Monday, according to the latest balance sheet presented by Tehran.

Close Iranian ally Hezbollah and the Jewish state have been engaged in intense border clashes since October 8, a day after the Gaza war began.

The United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) last Thursday expressed its concern about the “escalation of violence” on the border and reiterated its willingness to support a negotiated solution to the crisis, including through three-way meetings. “It is imperative that this tension ends immediately, we urge all parties to lay down their arms and begin the process towards a lasting political and diplomatic solution,” the Blue Helmets said in a statement.

(with information from EFE)