How much money does Jeff Bezos have? Such is the fate of the founder of Amazon at the age of 60!

Jeff Bezos will turn 60 this January 12. Since the founding of Amazon in 1994, the businessman has amassed a huge fortune to become the third richest person in the world by 2023.

However, the tycoon resigned from the post of CEO of the said company on July 5, 2021, to become the executive chairman of the company. His wealth is more than 170 billion dollars.

According to the information from the list of billionaires forbes In real time, the advice was given on Jeff Bezos’ birthday this January 12, The Amazon founder has a net worth of $176.9 billion.

Bezos is the third richest person in the world after Elon Musk. Who has a net worth of $230.2 billion, and Bernard Arnault and family have a net worth of $182.1 billion.

How did Jeff Bezos acquire his wealth?

Bezos earned most of his wealth by serving as the CEO and founder of Amazon. Like many other billionaires, Bezos’s wealth was derived not from income from his job, but from the stocks he owned.

From 1998 to 2021, Bezos earned a base salary of $88,840, with additional compensation each year bringing the total to more than $1.6 million. While that’s a much higher salary than most Americans make, it doesn’t come close to adding up to a net worth of more than $170 billion.

When he stepped down as CEO of Amazon, Bezos owned 10.3 percent of the company’s shares, which is where most of his wealth comes from. Now its share is just less than 10%, according to Forbes.

In addition to its involvement in AmazonBezos owns The Washington Post and Blue OriginAn aerospace company that is developing rockets for commercial use.

In addition to donating to various non-profit organizations, Bezos said in an interview cnn in november 2022 He plans to donate most of his wealth to charity during his lifetime. However, he did not reveal specific details.