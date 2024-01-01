Private transporters in Cuba have increased the prices of scooters and horse-drawn carriages. Rain of fines!

As expected, after the Cuban government’s price increase measures (fuel, gas, electricity, etc.), private transporters did not wait long to increase the cost of transferring passengers to cities such as Santa Clara in the center of the island. . Country.

According to a Facebook page called Fuerza del Pueblo linked to authorities in that province, this week inspectors requested the cancellation of transportation operating licenses and fined transporters who exceeded approved prices and rates in the capital of Villa Clara 8,000 Cuban pesos. Was changed.

,Inspectors in Santa Clara encountered behavior that impacts the public when it comes to passenger transportation service. The coachman charges $30 for a ride up Sandino’s 12 floors to the children’s hospital. The coachman charges $30 from Buen Viaje to the pick-up point on the road to Camajuani. Coachman is charging $30 from Intermunicipal Terminal Piquera to the hospital. Motoneta charges $50 for the Bonn trip to the university,” he explained.

Prices increased in private transportation in Cuba

This was considered to be one of the main consequences of the increase in fuel prices that came into effect from February 1.

,This is a justification that private companies always use to increase the cost of passenger transportation. Now fines are raining because inspectors have become active, but then they leave and everything is back to square one. And the prices will remain the same as charged by private companies,” commented a resident in this regard.

Another reported that “one is working for pleasure, for a salary that is not enough at all and when you stop to work, many cars with state license plates pass by and they do not stop anyone Are.”

,Where is the law? If these people are the first to apply, why don’t they do so? What everyone can and should do is take pictures of him when he is not blocking you so they can see how many explosions he is going to see. “The first cars that should be fined are government cars,” he said.