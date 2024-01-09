Actors “must stay.” Check out the shocking details here!

Zoe Saldana, best known for her role as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the most notable actresses in the industry. Throughout his career, he has starred in numerous films and shows and played a variety of characters, the most recent of which was playing a CIA officer in Taylor Sheridan’s spy series Special Ops: Lioness.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Saldana talked about working with the filmmaker and revealed that he is very direct and does not hesitate to express his views. Taylor Sheridan’s television series, Special Ops: Lioness, stars Zoe Saldana as CIA Agent Zoe, who delves into the complexities of her personal and professional life as the Lioness program recruits Cruz Manuelos to work with her. Recruits Lesla de Oliveira.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, the series star shared that she had a great experience working with the filmmaker. He also highlighted the intense and direct nature of the Yellowstone director, saying, “It’s a great feeling. You really have to follow through. He is invincible. Whatever he thinks, he says very honestly. But just as he gives it, he can also receive it. ,

The Colombian star also opened up about a suggestion she received before collaborating with Sheridan on Lioness. He shared that someone who worked with the filmmaker told him to “know what you’re here for, know what you’re fighting for,” because Tulsa director King values ​​creative ideas and discussions. Who contribute to the creative process.

Zoe Saldana shared that she was initially reluctant to accept Taylor Sheridan’s offer to star in the series. During a conversation with BBC Radio 1, he admitted to doubting himself. However, despite his uncertainties, the filmmaker had confidence in the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

“I think the problem I had was believing in myself,” she continued: “I feel like in 2020, Taylor believed in me more than I believed in myself. He shared that he was very happy to know that he wanted to base the lead character on him. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Saldana shared that a year later, he contacted her to inquire about the progress of the series. However, he still had not offered her the role and was waiting for her to accept the offer. That’s when he decided to join the show.

Special Ops: Lioness is available on Paramount+.